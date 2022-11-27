AP Govt accords top priority to agriculture sector: Nagireddy

Parvathipuram: Chairman of State Agriculture Mission MVS Nagireddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government is giving top priority to agriculture sector. He interacted with district officials and farmers in Parvathipuram district on Saturday.

The team visited 20 districts so far to understand the conditions of agriculture sector. He said that many innovative schemes have been implemented in the state. Manyam district has vast opportunities for organic farming. He said that about Rs 25,975 crores have been assisted to the farmers under agriculture and about Rs 85,096 crores have been distributed to the farmers in agriculture allied sector.

MSP and other issues would be looked after by the Central government and the States had to implement the policies, he said. He said that about 70 thousand hectors of land is being converted to horticulture crops in the state.

D Rammohan Rao told that Parvathipuram is suitable for oil palm. Farmers said that the paddy procurement should be taken up without interference of millers. G Madhavi, MP of Araku, P Vikranth, MLC, M Kalavathi MLA and others were present on the occasion.