AP govt. acquires government lands from GITAM University in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Department officials on Friday acquired the government lands in GITAM University in Visakhapatnam and setting up the fence.



It is known that 36 acAndhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newsres of land was acquired by the authorities two years ago and in continuation of the earlier process, the revenue staff is putting up fencing around the 4.36 acres of land under survey numbers 15,16,19,20.

GITAM University has been using government lands for several decades and now the government is acquiring the lands.



Police were heavily deployed near GITAM University while the officials have entered the institute with machines and other equipment.