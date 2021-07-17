AP govt. announces nominated posts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced nominated posts prioritizing women, dalits and backward classes. Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha and Venugopal Krishna announced the details of the nominated posts.



AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted 56 per cent of posts to SC, ST, BC and minorities. Of the 135 posts, 68 were allocated to women and the remaining 67 for men.



The government's advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that those who were given the nominated posts should be accountable to their positions. He further said that 76 posts were given to SC, ST, BC and minorities.



Sources said that the nominated posts were announced on the basis of future cabinet changes and MLC posts.







