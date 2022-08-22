AP govt. appoints 2,225 teams for land to resurvey in six districts

The government of Andhra Pradesh has constituted the Jagananna Bhu Raksha Survey Forces with 2,225 teams in six districts of Alluri Sitamaraju, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, and West Godavari districts as there is more land in these districts. These teams were appointed as the survey required more staff and appointed the employees of neighbouring districts on deputation. Each team consists of two village surveyors, one VRO and one VRA, which have to conduct a field-level survey of 20 to 30 acres every day.



A plan was made to survey 50,000 acres per day. So far the survey has been conducted with the employees of any district. A team consisting of 20 to 30 surveyors, one VRO, and one VRA was used in the village where the survey was conducted. After completing the field-level survey in the village, these teams are sent to another village. The surveyors in adjacent mandals are also being used. These teams have been tirelessly engaged in the resurvey for several months.

It is known that the YS Jagan government appointed 11,118 village surveyors through the village secretariat system who are crucial in the resurvey. The government appointed a surveyor for the village with foresight. Who are the backbone of YSR Jagananna's Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha.