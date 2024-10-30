Live
AP govt. appoints BR Naidu as new chairman of TTD
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the appointment of BR Naidu as the new Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.
This decision comes as part of an organized effort to enhance the management and development of one of the world's largest religious institutions.
The newly appointed Board of TTD is composed of an esteemed group of individuals, dedicated to the responsibilities of managing the holy shrine and its associated activities. The board consists of:
Sambasivarao (Jasti Shiva)
Srisadasiva Rao Nannapaneni
MS Raju (Madakasira MLA)
Jyotula Nehru (Jaggampet MLA)
Prashanthi Reddy (Kovvur MLA)
Panabaka Lakshmi (Former Union Minister)
Mallela Rajasekhar Goud
Janga Krishnamurthy
Buragapu Anandasai
Naresh Kumar
Dr. Adit Desai
Sreesaurab H Bora
Krishnamurti
Koteswara Rao
Darshan R.N.
Justice HL Dutt
Santaram
P. Rammurthy
Janaki Devi Tammishetti
Boongunur Mahender Reddy
Anugolu Rangasri