AP govt. appoints BR Naidu as new chairman of TTD

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the appointment of BR Naidu as the new Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. This decision comes as part of an organized effort to enhance the management and development of one of the world's largest religious institutions.

The newly appointed Board of TTD is composed of an esteemed group of individuals, dedicated to the responsibilities of managing the holy shrine and its associated activities. The board consists of:

Sambasivarao (Jasti Shiva)

Srisadasiva Rao Nannapaneni

MS Raju (Madakasira MLA)

Jyotula Nehru (Jaggampet MLA)

Prashanthi Reddy (Kovvur MLA)

Panabaka Lakshmi (Former Union Minister)

Mallela Rajasekhar Goud

Janga Krishnamurthy

Buragapu Anandasai

Naresh Kumar

Dr. Adit Desai

Sreesaurab H Bora

Krishnamurti

Koteswara Rao

Darshan R.N.

Justice HL Dutt

Santaram

P. Rammurthy

Janaki Devi Tammishetti

Boongunur Mahender Reddy

Anugolu Rangasri