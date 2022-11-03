AP govt. appoints Posani Krishna Murali as chairman of AP Film Development Corporation

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial decision of appointing Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali as chairman of AP Film Development Corporation on Thursday.



The government has issued an order appointing Posani Krishna Murali as Chairman stating that the decision would come into effect immediately.

In the recent past, the government of Andhra Pradesh has appointed Tollywood actor Ali as an advisor of AP Electronic media. Ali who got this position for his services to the YSRCP will be in the post for two years.