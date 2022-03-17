AP govt. approved Rs. 1650 crore for drinking water supply project in East Godavari, says minister Peddireddy

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has addressed the assembly on Thursday in the question hour and answered the questions raised by the members. He said that all kinds of services are being provided in the secretariats including registrations of lands. The minister said that the Jagananna Thodu scheme has been implemented in three installments and implemented YSR Bhima disbursing Rs. 129.90 crore. He lauded CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating 4 lakh jobs including 1.35 lakh secretaries, 2.65 lakh volunteers after YSRCP has come to power.



Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the administration has approved a Rs 1,650 crore for drinking water supply project to permanently address the issue of saltwater concentration in sustainable drinking water sources. He said under this water grid project, 29,23,000 people in 32 mandals will get fresh water and drinking water. "The project is expected to be completed by 2024," the minister said.

On the eighth day, the AP assembly meetings began with question hour and the ministers have been answering questions on several key issues, including the integrated development of the three regions. The government will then put the annual reports of various corporations before the House.