AP govt. constitutes judicial commission to probe Kandukur and Guntur stampede incident

Andhra Pradesh government has taken Kandukur and Guntur stampede incidents seriously and took a sensational decision in this regard setting up judicial commission to investigate the stampede incidents. To this extent, the government has issued a GO.



The government has constituted a commission with High Court retired judge Sesha Sayana Reddy. This commission will investigate the stampede incident that took place in Kandukur on December 28 last year and the stampede incident that took place in Guntur on the 1st of this month. The commission will identify the reasons that led to the stampede and those responsible. The commission will identify those who are responsible for the errors in the arrangements and violation of permissions.

Moreover, the commission will make suggestions on precautions and measures to be taken in addition to the existing regulations and permissions. The commission will give a report to the government within a month.