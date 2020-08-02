AP govt. constitutes two committees to probe crane crash accident at Vizag Hindustan Shipyard

As many as ten people killed in Hindustan shipyard accident where a crane was collapsed while conducting a massive crane trial on Saturday. The rescue team who had earlier thought eleven people had been killed in the incident, found only 10 bodies. The deceased in the accident were identified as Venkatrao, Chaitanya, Ramana, P.V. Ratnam, P Naga gods, Sathiraju, Shiva Kumar, Kakarla Prasad, Jagan and P Bhaskar.

The deceased include four Hindustan Shipyard employees, three MS Greenfield employees, two Lead Engineering Company employees and another EMMS Squad Seven Company-employee. A case has been registered at the Malkapuram police station over the shipyard accident and two committees have also been set up to investigate the accident. A committee has been set up under the auspices of the Shipyard Director and another under the Department of Engineering, Andhra University. The two committees set up on the accident were given a deadline to report within a week.

A series of accidents witnessed in Vishakhapatnam which has become more concern to the local people.