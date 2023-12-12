AP govt. decides to pay allowances to APSRTC employees along with salaries

The Andhra Pradesh state government has announced that employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will now receive the allowances along with monthly salaries. The government has issued orders to the finance department to implement this policy starting from January 2024 to benefit around 50,000 RTC employees.

Under this new policy, duty-based allowances will be paid along with salaries through the Pay Into system. Additionally, night out, day out, and overtime allowances will also be included in the monthly payment. Previously, these allowances were paid separately after the merger of RTC with the government.

The RTC employees had also requested the government to pay them the same salary as before the merger, which the government has agreed to. Furthermore, the government has decided to pay the 2017 PRC arrears to RTC employees and the due amount to the SRBS Trust in a phased manner. Guidelines for promotions of RTC employees who were employed before the merger will also be issued soon.

The government has addressed concerns raised by the RTC employee unions regarding disciplinary measures. The government has ordered that RTC employees have the right to appeal against disciplinary actions and has sent a draft to the Judiciary for consideration. Procedures for the special appeals process will be finalized soon.

The RTC employee unions have expressed their gratitude to the government for their positive response to their demands. They believe that the decision to pay allowances along with salaries every month will greatly benefit the employees.