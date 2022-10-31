AP govt. decides to provide EHS facility to Village and Ward secretariat employees

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to bring the employees of village and ward secretariat fully under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS). The office of the Commissioner of Village and Ward Secretariats has written a letter to the CEO of Aarogyasri Trust three days ago, requesting that the process of issuing EHS health cards to the employees of Gram and Ward Secretariats be completed quickly.



It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created and filled a record 1.34 lakh government jobs at a time within four months of taking charge as Chief Minister. As per the rules, the government has recently finalized the probation for the eligible secretariat employees.



Now more than one lakh employees are being brought under EHS at the same time. Village and Ward Secretariat Department has taken steps to issue EHS cards to all eligible secretariat employees under the auspices of Aarogyasri Trust.