AP govt. decides to recruit 2,588 posts in Medical and Health Department

The government has taken steps to address the shortage of doctors, medical and non-medical staff in the medical and health departments. As part of this, it is known that huge appointments have already been made and are being carried out. At this juncture the government has decided to create another 2,588 posts in the AP Medical Policy Council. Muddada Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary, Department of Medicine and Health, issued the orders on Monday. The orders state that the posts were created by the government as per the proposals sent by the Medical and Health Commissioner.



Meanwhile, of the newly created posts, 485 are for doctors, 60 for nursing, 78 for pharmacy, 644 for paramedical class-4, 279 for lab technician, 39 for post-mortem assistant posts, 54 for hospital administration and 949 for other posts. Many of these posts will be filled through direct, permanent, contract and outsourcing process, with some other posts being promoted.

The YSRCP government has recruited 39,000 posts in the medical and health departments since it came to power. Of these, 27,000 posts have already been filled and the rest will be completed by the end of this month. At the same time, granting permission to recruit another 2,588 posts is a reflection of the government's commitment to public health.