AP govt. disburses money into farmers accounts who lost crops due to untimely rains

Andhra Pradesh Government has deposited grain money to the farmers affected by untimely rains in Andhra Pradesh. It is noteworthy that the grain money was deposited in the accounts of the farmers whose crops were damaged in a record time like never before in the history of five days.



The government led by CM Jagan has been thinking of treating the farmers whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rains. In this order, apart from supporting the farmers who have lost, the government has been ordering the authorities from time to time to move the crop reserves to safe areas. And now it has provided cash to farmers in record time.

Grain money was deposited within 5 days, unprecedented in history. Rs. 474 crores have been deposited to 32,558 farmers today. Rs. 1,277 crores of grain money has been deposited by the Jagan government. So far 82.58 percent of the farmers have received money for lost crops in the state.

Commissioner Arun Kumar revealed that Rs 527 crores have been deposited for the farmers of West Godavari district, Rs 296 crores for the farmers of Eluru district, Rs 258 crores for the farmers of East Godavari district and Rs 100 crores for the farmers of Konaseema district respectively.