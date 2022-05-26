AP govt. distributes tomatoes at Rythu Bazaars for cheaper prices in Kadapa

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on a program to reduce the price of high-priced tomatoes in the open market and offer them at cheaper prices through the farmer's market. As part of this, the marketing department AD Himashila launched the program at Kadapa Farmers' Market on Wednesday.



The Kadapa Marketing Department has brought 4950 kg of tomatoes from Kolar in the Karnataka region to the farmer's market. Of this, 750 kg was sent to the farmer's market in Erraguntla.



Speaking on the occasion, Marketing AD said that the price of a kilo of tomatoes in the open market is between Rs 100 and Rs 120. With the aim of providing low cost tomato to the people with Rs. 65, the AD advised people to take advantage of this opportunity.