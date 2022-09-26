AP govt. eases the process to transfer address of YSR pension Kanuka beneficiaries

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to pension beneficiaries in the state. The government has given the flexibility to transfer his pension from one place to another within the own state. According to the latest decision, it is sufficient for the beneficiaries to apply at the concerned village ward secretariats with those details at the time of shifting their residence from one place to another.

Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued orders in this regard.

Moreover, he warned of disciplinary action will be taken against the officials who grant new pensions even to those who are not eligible as per the rules of the state. "If the pension is granted to ineligible persons, the money will be recovered from the grantees," he said.

Also, it has been mentioned in the order that appropriate action will be taken against the staff who misappropriate the pension money and do not deposit the remaining money back into the government account.