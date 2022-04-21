AP Govt Employees Association unhappy over PRC implementation

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association State president KR Suryanarayana said that not a single State government employee is happy with the implementation of PRC by the government.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Suryanarayana said the government has not issued orders on the implementation of PRC. He reminded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the employees on the scrapping of CPS, but it is not implemented till now. He said due to the unavoidable circumstances, the employees have agreed to the proposals of the State government on implementation of the PRC. He said the employees should understand that the State government is not committed to implement the assurances it has given to the employees. He felt the government is utilizing the differences between the employees' associations and the teachers' associations.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Registered Teachers Organisations (FORTO), which is the organisation of 12 teachers' associations, has decided to join the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association. The representatives of the teachers' associations have discussed the problems with the APGEA State president Suryanarayana and General secretary G Askar Rao and others present on the occasion.