AP govt. extends night curfew till February 14, asks people to follow covid protocols

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to extend the night curfew till February 14. The government on Tuesday issued orders extending it to the 14th of this month. The curfew will be in effect from 11pm to 5am. Coronavirus cases are reported to be around 10,000 daily in the AP. Despite the number of cases dropped to a record level yesterday in this order, the death toll is worrying.

Against this backdrop, the government decided to extend the night curfew in the state. It also hints at precautions to be taken by older people of age over 60 to avoid contracting covid.

According to yesterday's statistics, 5,879 positive cases were registered in the state and nine people died due to the covid. The total tally of positive cases mounts to 22,76,370 across the state and 21,51,238 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 14,615 people died due to corona and there are currently 1,10,517 active cases in the state.