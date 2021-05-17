AP govt. files lunch motion petition in High Court over Raghurama Krishnam Raju's case

Andhra Pradesh government has filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court over MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju's case. Although the district court ordered the to conduct medical tests to Raghurama at GGH and Ramesh Hospital, the authorities did not do so.

Medical examinations were conducted only at GGH. The High Court last night clarified that medical tests should also be conducted at Ramesh Hospital as per the district court orders. Attorneys for the government have filed a petition challenging the order. It was admitted by the High Court and expected to appear in court this afternoon.



The Supreme Court on Monday held a hearing on Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition. CID lawyer Dushyant Dave told the Supreme Court that the allegations that Raghuram Krishnam Raju was beaten in custody were untrue. He said the CID is ready for a medical examination to MP in the presence of a senior judicial officer.



The Supreme Court has questioned whether there are Army hospital to which, Lawyer Rao said the Secunderabad Army Hospital was at a 300 km distance and the Navy Hospital at Visakhapatnam was 300 km away. Lawyer Dave explained that there were cyclone conditions in Visakhapatnam and has no objections to conduct medical examinations at AIIMS. After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing to 1 in the afternoon.

