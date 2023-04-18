AP govt. finalises probation for Village secretariat employees hired in second notification

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to those working in village and ward secretariats. The Andhra Pradesh state government issued orders on Monday (April 17) finalizing probation for those who got jobs in village and ward secretariats through the second part of notification. All those who got jobs through the notification issued in 2020 are currently receiving a salary of Rs.15,000 per month. Grade 5 Panchayat Secretaries and Ward Administrative Secretaries who have completed probation are currently receiving a salary of Rs. 23,120 and after including DA and HRA, their salary is Rs. 29,598 will increase.



While the employees of the remaining 17 departments are currently receiving Rs.22,460 including DA and HRA and will be increased to Rs. 28,753 from May 1. This means that on June 1, the employees will get an increased salary.



A second notification was issued in 2020 for the posts left unfilled in the first phase and 12,837 people got jobs. The rest of the employees in the first batch will get probation as soon as they qualify as per the rules. With the finalization of probation, the salary of all of them will be doubled.