AP govt frames new guidelines for recruitment of village volunteer posts in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued directions to recruit the village volunteer posts from time to time. Volunteers were ordered to be fired on the 6th day if they were absent from duty for three days continuously. In addition to filling the vacancies in the volunteer posts, the authorities have been directed to monitor their attendance from time to time. Not only that, but the state government has also taken this decision to keep the volunteer system in place by overseeing the system of village volunteers and ward volunteers.

The government has made it clear that volunteers must be present at the village and ward secretariat three days a week by biometric. The village and ward secretariat officials were directed to monitor the attendance of the volunteers from time to time. Village volunteers were asked to give their attendance by biometric except on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the week. It clarified that if they do not attend duties for three consecutive days in a week as well as on the fourth and fifth day, they should be dismissed after 6 days.

It also ordered to notify the vacant post on the 7th day, which had to be recruited within 14 days from the date of the vacancy. Volunteer posts should be filled from time to time to ensure that the relevant Joint Collectors take action. The Joint Collector allowed the vacancies to be filled and the MPDO, Municipal Commissioners should take steps to fill the vacancies.

To recruit the posts, the state government has issued a standard operating procedure. Accordingly, persons belonging to the majority community within the village and ward are to be recruited on the reservation. The government hopes that this will prevent any problems between the volunteers and the families in the area.