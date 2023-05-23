Live
AP govt. gives green signal for Teachers transfers in the state
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued different guidelines regarding transfers of government employees and teachers. The state government has announced that transfers are mandatory for teachers who have worked in one place for 8 years.
Also, the government has stated that the transfer of the principal who has worked in the same place for five years is mandatory. The government will organize the transfer of teachers by taking the new districts as a unit. The state government will take up these transfers with the vacant teacher posts before 31st of this month. Andhra Pradesh Government has released GO No. 47 for the transfer of teachers.
Meanwhile, State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had a meeting with the leaders of teachers unions five days ago. The transfer of teachers was discussed on this occasion. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana discussed the same issue with teachers' unions in the past.