All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.

All party leaders, along with trade union leaders, visited the bridge on the Ieeja to Gadwal main road to inspect the construction progress.
Gadwal : All party leaders, along with trade union leaders, visited the bridge on the Ieeja to Gadwal main road to inspect the construction progress. They urged the contractor to expedite the completion of the bridge and also emphasized the need for the construction of a bitumen (BT) road in the area. The leaders stressed the importance of timely completion to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the region.
Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu, Chakali Anjaneyulu, Morugu Veeresh, Medical Thirumal Reddy, Navata Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Anjaneyulu MRPS, Swami das,Anji, Venkatesh Yadav, Karunakar Reddy, Vinod Kumar , and other members of the All party committee were participated.
