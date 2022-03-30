AP govt. hikes electricity charges in the state, here are the announced hikes

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a crucial decision to increase electricity charges in the state. The electricity charges in Andhra Pradesh will go up from 45 paise per unit to Rs. 1.16.



According to the latest hike in power tariff in AP, the hike will be 45 paise per unit for 30 units, 91 paise per unit for 31 to 75 units and 40 paise per unit for 76 to 125 units, 57 paise for 126 to 225 units, Rs. 1.16 for 226 to 400 units respectively.

The APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy released the tariff on electricity charges in Tirupati. He said that the categories are being abolished and six slabs are being brought up.

He said the electricity charges have been increased as the survival of power companies would be in question. It is said that the hiked electricity charges will come into force from August.