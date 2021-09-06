AP govt. imposed restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi following centre's guidelines, says CPM leader

The CPM leader CH Narasinga Rao said the central government had imposed restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi across the country. He was incensed that BJP leaders in the AP were doing religious politics by naming Vinayaka Chaturthi. He questioned whether BJP leaders would be held accountable if corona cases increased.



The central government has said that the Corona Third Wave threat is imminent, adding that restrictions are being imposed in BJP-ruled states as well. Hence AP govt. has imposed restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi with central government instructions, he said. He said, adding that BJP leaders in the state were acting as if religious politics was important to us.



Meanwhile, state Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has urged BJP leaders to refrain from religious politics. Speaking to the media on Monday, he lamented that Somu Veerraju was acting in a divisive manner between religions. He said the decision was taken on the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations with the centre's directions.



On the other hand, The Andhra Pradesh BJP cadre in several parts of the state has raised concerns, demanding permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in mandals. The party leaders and activists staged protests at district collectorates and other government offices. Attempts were made to seige collectorates and sub-collectorates in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, and Kadapa.