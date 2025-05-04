AP govt inks deal for entertainment city

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government signed a deal at the ongoing WAVES Summit in Mumbai to set up a Transmedia Entertainment City in the state. The project will include theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production zones, and aims to drive job creation, skill development, tourism, and digital innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which is being held from May 1 to 4. The state signed the agreement with CreativeLand Asia for the Transmedia Entertainment City, to be called Creatorland.

"Partnering with CreativeLand Asia marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to open up the state for film and entertainment tourism. This MoU (agreement) is more than an infrastructure project- it is a commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for talent, innovation, and tourism," said State Tourism Minister K Durgesh.

Creatorland is expected to attract investments of up to Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years. These funds will be directed towards the creation of a virtual studio complex powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and other futuristic technologies. The entertainment hub is also expected to generate skilling and employment opportunities for young people from Andhra Pradesh and the rest of the country, across creative and tech domains, among other initiatives.