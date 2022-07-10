AP govt. intensifies rescue operation to help missing people in Amarnath Yatra

The government has revealed the details of pilgrims from AP who were not found during the Amarnath Yatra and announced that the information of Vinod and Ashok of Vijayawada, Gunishetti Sudha of Rajamahendravara, Madhu of Tirupati, Meduru Jhansi Lakshmi of Guntur and Vanapalli Nagendra Kumar of Vijayanagar is not yet known. The government has revealed that their phones are being switched off.



The government has stepped in to protect AP who went on the Amarnath Yatra. The authorities of AP Bhavan in Delhi are coordinating with the Center on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is known that thousands of pilgrims were trapped due to sudden floods in Amarnath. CM Jagan has ordered the officials to take measures for the safety of AP passengers. With this, AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash stepped into the field. Additional Resident Commissioner Himansh Kaushik went to Srinagar.



Himanshu Kaushik said that the army rescue operation is going on in Amarnath. He said that we are in touch with the command control room of the temple board in Srinagar. AP claimed that there was no one among the dead.