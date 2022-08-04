AP govt. invites applications for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena

The government of Andhra Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible students for financial assistance under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme. Under this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance to SC, ST, BC, Minority, EBC, Kapu students who want to pursue PG, PhD, MBBS in foreign universities/educational institutes that are among the top 200 QS world ranks in the world. Those under 35 years of age who belong to these categories can apply for Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. The government said that eligible students should have 60% marks/equivalent grade in Degree, PG, Intermediate.



The students must have qualified in NEET for MBBS course and if they get admission in top 100 universities/institutions in the world, the government pays 100 percent of the fees. 50 lakhs for admission in ranks between 101 to 200 and 50 percent of the fees, whichever is less, will be borne by the government.