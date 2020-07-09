AP govt. issues gazette notification for Special Enforcement Burreau to curb liquor trafficking

After the news about illegal trafficking of liquor at Andhra Pradesh borders has surfaced, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has focused on the issue and released a notice to tighten the laws in connection with illegal liquor trafficking. The Gazette notification has been issued to enforce stringent laws if anyone resorts to smuggling of alcohol. The gazette states that the non-billable cases would be filed against perpetrators and imprisonment of up to eight years for the crime.

The government has issued full powers to the prestigious Special Enforcement Bureau set up in the state. The police have made several amendments to the excise law while implementing the Criminal Procedure Code. Under the newly amended Excise Act 34 (a), a single person is sentenced to five to eight years in prison for multiple offences. In the case of common cases, the law was strengthened with impunity of not less than two years. The Special Enforcement Bureau plays a key role in replacing the Department of Prohibition and Excise.

The SEB acts as an autonomous system to prevent the smuggling of alcohol from other states and from making adulterated alcohol. The state government is taking measures at a brisk pace to eradicate the alcohol in the state. The government has already reduced the liquor stores and now the police and excise officials are working together on illegal trafficking alcohol. The government issued the Gazette giving authority to the Special Enforcement Burreau.