AP govt. issues guidelines on employees transfer

The Andhra Pradesh Government has officially issued guidelines for the transfer of employees in 12 key departments from August 19 to August 31 suspending transfer restrictions.

The approved departments include Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Services, Village Ward Secretariats, Mines, Civil Supplies, Engineering, Debt, Forest, Transport, Industries, Electricity, Commercial Taxes, and Stamps Registrations. However, it is important to note that teachers and medical staff are excluded from this transfer policy.

The government emphasized that the transfer process must be concluded by the end of August, facilitating a smoother workflow in the affected sectors. Additionally, the Excise Department has announced that employee transfers will be permitted from September 5 to 15.