AP govt issues notification to recruit doctors under COVID special recruitment drive

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification for the special Recruitment Drive to hire Specialist and General duty medical officers. As the need for doctors has increased in the wake of fast-spreading COVID-19 cases in the state, applications are invited from the eligible candidates for Direct Recruitment for the posts of Specialists and General Duty Medical Officers purely on Contract basis for a period of one year in DME and APVVP in the following specialities to work in Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and APVVP Hospitals

The government has asked the eligible candidates to submit the applications online by visiting dme.ap.nic.in the website from April 15 to April 19. The specialists will be paid Rs 1,10,000 per month while General Duty Medical Officers would be paid Rs. 53,945 respectively.