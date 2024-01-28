  • Menu
AP govt. likely to release TET notification soon

The Andhra Pradesh state government, which is making arrangements to give the DSC notification soon is gearing up to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The Andhra Pradesh state government, which is making arrangements to give the DSC notification soon is gearing up to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). To this extent, the Education Department has issued a guideline. Meanwhile, it seems that the TET is being conducted with the intention of providing an opportunity in this DSC notification to those who have completed D.Ed and B.Ed in the period of 2022 and 2023.

In fact, the last time the state issued the TET notification was in August 2022. Then 4.50 lakh people applied and took the exam and about 2 lakh qualified. Education department officials are estimating that around 5 lakh people will attend TET this time.

The school education department, which has released the guidelines for conducting TET, will release the TET notification with complete details in a day or two.

