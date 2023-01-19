AP govt. officials start demolition of TDP office in Gollapudi

The police and revenue personnel are removing the TDP office located in a private place at Gollapudi One Center. As part of the pre-emptive measures, heavy security has been set up.

The TDP office is being maintained at this place named after Sesharatnam for the past few years. However, Sesharathnam approached the collector to cancel the gift deed given to his son stating that the place was being misused.

The collector cancelled the gift deed and ordered the officials to seize and hand over the place to Sesharatnam. Amid the agitation of TDP leaders, the revenue officials took possession of the place.

Meanwhile, Devineni Uma criticised the police and officials saying that they are demolishing the TDP office to pamper Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.





He said Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments have committed abuse of power and clarified that the office has been in the same place since the inception of the party. Devineni Uma alleged that government is conspired to create hurdles to the NTR's death anniversary program.