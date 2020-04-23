AP govt orders private schools not to hike fees for next academic year

Despite the schools in the state have been shut down due to lockdown, the school managements are reportedly pressurising the child's parents to pay fees. Against this backdrop, Justice Kanta Rao, Chairman of the School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, has issued several directives to private schools and junior college over tuition fee.

He directed them not to collect the fees during the lockdown. The schools and junior colleges were ordered not to hike the fees for coming the academic year 2020-31 keeping in view the hardships caused by nationwide lockdown imposed by the centre to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It also suggested to the management of educational institutions that they should only collect first quarter fees that too in two instalments. He said no one should refuse admissions in the name of fees in the coming academic year. He also warned that stringent action would be taken if higher fees were raised in violation of government orders.

Earlier, the neighbouring state Telangana also directing private unaided recognised schools in the state, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year.