AP govt. organises farewell to Biswabhushan Harichandan, says he has great memories

The Andhra Pradesh government organised a farewell meeting for Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in this gathering held at A Convention Center in Vijayawada. Speaking on this occasion, the CM praised Biswabhushan Harichandan as the person who brought fullness to the governor system. He said that coordination in the constitutional system has been shown in practice.

He praised him for standing by the development of the people of the state like a father and an elder. The CM said that he will never forget the memories he had with the Governor. Recalling that the Governor was an educationist, legal expert and freedom fighter, YS Jagan mentioned that he won as MLA five times and played a vital role in Odisha Bar Association. He thanked governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on behalf of the people and the government.

Governor said that respect and affection shown by CM Jagan cannot be forgotten. He stated that the relationship between Governor and CM is very important. He said that CM Jagan has brought welfare schemes for all. He said that love, affection and support that people have shown is amazing. It is known that Biswabhushan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. He served as the Governor of AP for three and a half years.