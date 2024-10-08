  • Menu
AP Gov’t Partners with FSSAI to Enhance Food Safety Standards with Rs. 88 Crore MoU

In a significant step towards bolstering food safety measures, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at Rs. 88.41 crore with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

In a significant step towards bolstering food safety measures, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at Rs. 88.41 crore with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The agreement was formalized in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Minister of Health, Shri Satyakumar Yadav, in attendance. The signing ceremony also included key figures such as G. Kamalawardhana Rao, the CEO of FSSAI, and the State's Food Safety Commissioner, C. Harikiran.

The MoU aims to enhance food safety standards across the state, a move championed by Minister Satyakumar Yadav. As part of this initiative, Andhra Pradesh will establish mobile food testing labs in 22 districts to promote prompt inspection and assurance of food quality. Additionally, comprehensive food testing laboratories will be constructed in Tirumala and Kurnool, with an investment of Rs. 40 crore allotted for these facilities.

This partnership underscores the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to implementing the Food Safety Standards Act effectively, ensuring the welfare and health of its citizens through rigorous food safety practices. Minister Yadav expressed optimism that these measures would significantly improve the food safety landscape in the state, setting a benchmark for future initiatives.

