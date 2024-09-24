AP govt plans HC bench at Kurnool

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to send a proposal to the Centre expressing its readiness to set up a High Court bench at Kurnool. A resolution to the effect would be passed by the state Cabinet at its next meeting.

Announcing this after the review meeting of the Law department, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said this was one of the poll promises made by the alliance partners.

He further said that his government would also establish an International Law School in consultation with the Bar Council of India Trust. The Law School would come up in an area of 100 acres in Amaravati.

The proposed Law School will be on the lines of most prestigious institutes like National Law School of India in Bengaluru and India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa. The meeting also decided to pay an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month for junior advocates as promised in the party election manifesto. Naidu said the proposal for an academy for imparting training to junior advocates will also be implemented.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to see to it that the punishment percentage should be increased with regard to the number of cases registered and the crimes proved.

The Chief Minister also advised that a system be adopted for speeding up the investigation process. The prosecution should repose faith among the people that every person who commits crime will face punishment. Unnecessary disputes should not be created with regard to government properties and the litigations should also be resolved, he said.