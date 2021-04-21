AP govt. releases guidelines for EBC Nestham scheme, 4,02,336 people likely to benefit

The government of Andhra Pradesh has finalised guidelines for the implementation of the EBC Nestham scheme, which provides assistance to economically backward upper caste women. BC Welfare Department Special Principal Secretary Anantha Ramu on Tuesday issued an order on the eligibility of beneficiaries and how to identify them. Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 45,000 to upper caste women between the ages of 45 and 60 at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum for three years. The government estimates that 4,02,336 people are likely to benefit under the scheme. The scheme will cost Rs 1,810.51 crore over three years at a rate of Rs 603.5 crore per annum. The government has issued orders on budget allocations in this regard.

According to guidelines, beneficiaries should have are Aadhaar card, bank account. Family income should be less than Rs 10,000 in rural areas and less than Rs 12,000 in urban areas. And should have land within 3 acres magani and 10 acres in metta. Those with a home less than 750 square feet in the municipal area are eligible. Government employees and pensioners are ineligible, which includes sanitation workers.

The age of the beneficiaries will be taken into consideration from the day the government orders about the scheme. Village and ward volunteers will survey the house and identify those who are eligible. The District Collector will then take a look at the various stages and make a final list. A website dedicated to the implementation of this scheme was developed. This is the whole process from identification of beneficiaries to selection of beneficiaries. Cash will be deposited directly in the beneficiary's bank accounts upon completion of the selection.