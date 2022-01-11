AP govt. releases guidelines for night curfew, here are the services exempted

The Jagan government has taken a crucial decision as the number of corona cases in the AP is on the rise and issued orders enforcing night curfew in the state. On Monday, Chief Minister Jagan conducted a review on the covid situation and ordered a statewide curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and to maintain physical distance and wearing of masks. It is noted that night curfew will be in force in the state till January 31.



The government has issued guidelines on curfews and given exemptions for a few services from the curfew. Passengers traveling to hospitals, pharmacy shops, newspapers, media, telecommunications, IT services, electricity services, petrol stations, central and state government employees, doctors, staff, and airports are exempted from night curfew. Also, those going to and from airports and railway stations are allowed. Exceptions are also made for pregnant women and those suffering from illness.



CM Jagan directed the authorities to ensure that covid restrictions were enforced in shops and shopping malls. The government allowed only 200 people in public places and 100 people indoors, theaters and malls should be allowed 50 percent occupancy and masks should be made mandatory. It also ordered that physical distance be observed in temples and failure to comply with covid guidelines in shops, malls, etc. will result in a fine of Rs.10,000 to Rs.25,000.



The Chief Minister suggested that 104 call centers should be strengthened as covid cases are on the rise. Authorities have been directed to prepare guidelines in this regard.