AP govt releases new guidelines on YSR Aasara scheme, says there are no restrictions

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified on the YSR Aasara scheme which is being taken up ambitiously in the state. It was clarified that the money given by the state government to the women of the savings societies could not be debited by the banks to the personal debts of the society or the concerned women without the consent of the beneficiaries. Women can use the money for any purpose, there are no restrictions on this. Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Rural Development Department, has finalized the regulations of the YSR support scheme to this effect.

The loan amount in the bank to the savings societies by April 11, 2019 will be credited to the respective community savings‌ account in four installments from this financial year through the Asara scheme. After the cash is deposited in the accounts of the unions, the details must be noted in the personal bank account of the women in the union and the details must be recorded in the minutes book of the society and in the personal bank pass books of the women. The scheme is not applicable to such associations if any association is recognised as a Bank NPA by April 11, 2019.

Preliminary lists of women benefiting from YSR support across the state will be kept in all village and ward secretariats on the 25th of this month. A social audit will be conducted locally on the 28th of this month followed by the list of beneficiaries will be placed on the SERP and MEPMA websites along with the village and ward secretariats on 29. The government has directed the SERP and Mepma to set up a special grievance cell at the district level to receive complaints from those who are eligible and not named in the list. Complaints are also received at the response call center, SERP and Mepma headquarters. YSR Asara scheme will be launched on September 11. According to the preliminary report of the Committee of Bankers, there are loans of Rs 27,168 crore pertaining to 9,33,180 women groups in the state.