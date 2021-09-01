AP govt. releases schedule for transfer of teachers working in villages merged in municipalities

Andhra Pradesh School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu released the schedule for the transfers of teachers of ZP schools of villages merged in the municipalities. RJDs and DEOs have been directed to conduct web counseling and complete the transfer process between September 6 and 21. All teachers who have completed eight years of service should be prepared for transfers.



More than 400 ZP teachers have approached the high court to consider themselves as municipal teachers as they were working in schools under the municipalities during the regular transfers of teachers last year. With this, their transfers stopped at that time. The court struck down the teachers' cases and ordered the school education authorities to hold the transfers of teachers. In this context, the schedule for their transfers has been released.



According to the schedule, category-wise and Subject wise vacancies would be displayed on the website on September 6 followed by the preparation of a temporary seniority list on September 7. The objections in the seniority list with evidence should be raised on September 8 and 9 and presented to Education Officers. Later, the officials will scrutiny the objections on 13 and 14 and announce the final seniority list on 15. The employees can exercise their web options on 16vand 27 followed by the display of orders on the website on September 21.