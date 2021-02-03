AP govt. releases SSC examination 2021 schedule, here are the dates
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the schedule for the Class X examinations for the academic year 2020-21.
been announced that the exams will be held from June 7 to 16. While, the Inter-examinations schedule has already released, which will be held from May 5 to May
23. It has been revealed that the new academic year in Andhra Pradesh will start from July 21st.
As per the schedule, here is the datesheet.
June 7 (Monday): First Language
June 8 (Tuesday): Second Language
June 9 (Wednesday): English
June 10 (Thursday): Mathematics
June 11 (Friday): Physical Science
June 12 (Saturday): Biological Science
June 14 (Monday): Social Studies
June 15 (Tuesday): First Language Paper 2
OSS Main Language: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
June 16 (Wednesday): SSC Vocational Course (Theory)