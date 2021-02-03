AP govt. releases SSC examination 2021 schedule, here are the dates

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the schedule for the Class X examinations for the academic year 2020-21. It has

been announced that the exams will be held from June 7 to 16. While, the Inter-examinations schedule has already released, which will be held from May 5 to May

23. It has been revealed that the new academic year in Andhra Pradesh will start from July 21st.

As per the schedule, here is the datesheet.

June 7 (Monday): First Language

June 8 (Tuesday): Second Language

June 9 (Wednesday): English

June 10 (Thursday): Mathematics

June 11 (Friday): Physical Science

June 12 (Saturday): Biological Science

June 14 (Monday): Social Studies

June 15 (Tuesday): First Language Paper 2

OSS Main Language: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

June 16 (Wednesday): SSC Vocational Course (Theory)