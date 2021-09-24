AP govt. relentlessly working for the protection of women, says Vasireddy Padma

Vasireddy Padma, the chairperson of the women's commission, said the state government's efforts on women's empowerment were yielding good results. Speaking to the media on Friday, she lauded the steps being taken by the government to curb attacks on women in the state through the Disha Act. She said the central government should consider enforcing the Disha Act.



She expressed displeasure over TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's act of burning Disha Act papers. She recalled that although previous governments had publicly attacked a woman officer, no action had been taken and lauded the present state government that working relentlessly for the protection of women. Padma advised the women to be careful while using Facebook, Instagram, and smartphones.



"Awareness on this will soon be extended to all colleges and schools across the state," Vasireddy Padma said. She reminded everyone to take advantage of the Disha app in times of danger.