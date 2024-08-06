AP govt. removes bathroom Photo App for Teachers, issues orders

In a significant move, the Chandrababu Government has officially put an end to the controversial bathroom photo app that was introduced by the previous administration. The School Education Department, under the directive of Education Department Director Vijayaramaraju, has announced the removal of the app, which required teachers to capture and upload images of school bathrooms daily to demonstrate cleanliness.

The app, designed to promote hygiene in schools, faced widespread criticism from educators who deemed the requirement of photographing bathrooms as humiliating and disrespectful. Despite the concerns raised by teachers during its implementation, the previous government remained unresponsive to the calls for removal.

With the new decision, the TDP government has acknowledged the sentiments of educators and opted to eliminate the app entirely. G. Hridayaraju, President of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF), along with General Secretaries S. Chiranjeevi, and leaders N. Venkatarao and B. Haimarao from the Noble Teachers Association, expressed their gratitude towards the government for prioritizing the dignity of teachers by abolishing the app.