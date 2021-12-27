AP govt. sanctions Rs. 134.95 crore for gram panchayats elected unanimously

The government of Andhra Pradesh has released incentive funds to the Gram Panchayats where the elections were held unanimously. It is known that panchayat elections were held in January and February this year in over 13,000 villages in the state. In 2,001 gram panchayats, the posts of Sarpanch and ward members were unanimously approved.



The highest number of 358 panchayats in Chittoor district followed by 245 in Guntur district, 248 in YSR district, and 192 in Prakasam district were ended up unanimously. Panchayat elections were unanimous in at least 36 villages in the Anantapur district.



The government had issued orders four days ago allocating incentive funds of Rs 134.95 crore to the respective villages. It is learned that incentives ranging from Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakh were announced where the panchayat elections are unanimous.



The government will release Rs. 5 lakh for villages with a population of less than 2,000, Rs 10 lakh for those with a population between 2,000–5,000, Rs 15 lakh for those with a population between 5,000–10,000, and Rs. 20 lakh for villages with a population of more than 10,000.