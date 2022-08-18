AP govt. sanctions Rs. 20 lakh to each village secretariats under Gadapa Gadapaku program

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated funds for solving public problems as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program. It has issued orders sanctioning Rs.20 lakhs under each secretariat.



The government has sanctioned funds to a total of 15,004 secretariats across the state. On the other hand for solving problems in villages Rs. 3000 crores allocated.



The people's representatives who are touring as part of the Gadapa Gadapa program undertaken by the state government are knowing the problems of the people.



YSRCP MLAs and MPs are going to every house in the villages explaining the welfare schemes provided by the government and asking whether the deserving people are getting them.