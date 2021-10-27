AP govt. serves notices to Dhulipalla Veeraiah Chowdary trust, asks explanation on taking over the trust

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given another shock to TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra. Notices have been issued to the Veeraiah Chowdary Memorial Trust seeking an explanation as to why the trust should not be taken over under 6A of the Co-operative Act. The notices were issued by Revenue Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal. The commissioner mentioned in the notice that he would reply within a week. DVC Hospital is run by the DVP Trust that has a good reputation for providing medical care to dairy farmers and their families for 50 per cent of the money.



Earlier, the AP government has transferred Sangam Dairy to Guntur District Dairy Cooperative Society and released GO, changing the ownership rights of Sangam Dairy. Jivo was released with the intention of not disturbing the daily activities of the dairy. On the other hand, ACB officials arrested chairman Narendra Kumar for allegedly tampering with Sangam Dairy and later, he was released on bail.



However, the AP High Court, which heard the case, struck down the GO given on Sangam Dairy. The court ruled that the permission of the court was mandatory for the sale or purchase of assets and that the directors could perform their duties.