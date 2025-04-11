AP govt sets up committee to explore PPP model for construction of medical colleges

The state government has formed a committee to examine the construction of medical colleges and concession agreements under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This initiative follows the submission of a comprehensive report by KPMG consultancy on the development of hospitals using the PPP framework.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department, as ordered by the Special Chief Secretary of the Health Department. It will also include representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, and the Director of Medical Education.

The newly constituted committee is tasked with studying the KPMG report and making recommendations for the future construction of medical facilities in the state.