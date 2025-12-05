Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (December 5, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds & Rewards
Claim the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5, 2025. Get free diamonds, emotes, loot crates, pets, gun skins, and more. Redeem instantly on Garena’s official website.
Garena has released new Free Fire MAX redeem codes today. These codes let you get free items without spending any money.
- Rewards You Can Get
- Diamonds
- Emotes
- Loot crates
- Pets
- Gun skins
- Bundles
Today’s Codes
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
Important Notes
Codes only work in their specific regions.
They usually have 12–16 characters.
Redeem them only on Garena’s official website.
Codes vs Events
Events: Complete tasks to earn rewards.
Codes: Get rewards instantly with no tasks.
