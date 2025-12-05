Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (December 5, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds & Rewards

Garena has released new Free Fire MAX redeem codes today. These codes let you get free items without spending any money.

Rewards You Can Get

Diamonds

Emotes

Loot crates

Pets

Gun skins

Bundles

Today’s Codes

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Important Notes

Codes only work in their specific regions.

They usually have 12–16 characters.

Redeem them only on Garena’s official website.

Codes vs Events

Events: Complete tasks to earn rewards.

Codes: Get rewards instantly with no tasks.