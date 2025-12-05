  1. Home
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (December 5, 2025) – Get Free Diamonds & Rewards

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 12:34 PM IST
Claim the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5, 2025. Get free diamonds, emotes, loot crates, pets, gun skins, and more. Redeem instantly on Garena’s official website.

Garena has released new Free Fire MAX redeem codes today. These codes let you get free items without spending any money.

  • Rewards You Can Get
  • Diamonds
  • Emotes
  • Loot crates
  • Pets
  • Gun skins
  • Bundles

Today’s Codes

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Important Notes

Codes only work in their specific regions.

They usually have 12–16 characters.

Redeem them only on Garena’s official website.

Codes vs Events

Events: Complete tasks to earn rewards.

Codes: Get rewards instantly with no tasks.

