Big B Amitabh Bachchan, known for his contemplative late-night writings, shared a poignant reflection on life in his latest blog entry. Posting a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the legendary actor wrote, “In the end, life just becomes a series of still pictures.” The line, left without elaboration, resonated deeply with fans, especially coming days after the passing of his close friend and veteran star Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away on November 24. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8. The emotional weight of the loss has been evident in Bachchan’s words over the past week. Upon hearing the news, Big B penned a heartfelt tribute recalling Dharmendra’s warmth, simplicity, and enduring spirit.

“Another valiant Giant has left us… leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound,” Bachchan had written, remembering his long-time friend as “the epitome of greatness” with “a largeness of heart.” He praised Dharmendra’s grounded nature, stating that the actor carried the “earthiness of the Punjab village he came from” throughout his decades-long career.

The duo starred together in several iconic films, including Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Naseeb (1981), The Burning Train (1980), Ram Balram (1980), and Hum Kaun Hai? (1983). Their on-screen camaraderie and off-screen bond were cherished by generations of cinephiles.

As Bachchan continues filming for the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati—the Indian adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?—his introspective words serve as a reminder of time, memory, and the quiet void left behind by those we lose.