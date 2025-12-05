Disha Patani’s simple yet striking look steals spotlight
Disha Patani may not be part of Gustaakh Ishq, but she became the evening’s highlight when she arrived for the film’s screening last week. Even though the movie opened to a poor response, Disha’s presence generated buzz and dominated social media timelines soon after the event.
The new photos circulating online show her in a sleek, minimal black dress—simple yet striking. What really caught attention, however, was the mood of the pictures. Slight motion blur, hair in mid-swing, and candid half-turned frames made the images feel almost artistic. Fans appreciated the unfiltered, effortless aesthetic, calling it a refreshing break from the overly styled red-carpet looks often seen at such events. It felt more like Disha in her natural, carefree element.
On the work front, Disha is gearing up for a brief cameo in Romeo. Though not a major role, it’s expected to add a touch of glamour to the film. She will then be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, a star-studded, high-energy entertainer that promises full-scale Bollywood chaos and comedy. With these upcoming projects, Disha is hoping to regain the box-office momentum she has been missing in recent years.